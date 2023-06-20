COLD WAR II: China negotiating with Havana about joint military training facility in Cuba. “According to a senior U.S. official, Beijing and Havana are discussing what kind of training would take place at the facility and what the leadership structure would look like. Biden administration officials have brought up these talks with their counterparts in Beijing and Havana. It’s unclear, however, how far along China and Cuba are in their chats about the prospects for a deal, the official said.”

Cuba has needed a new foreign sponsor to help keep the lights on since the collapse of the Soviet Union and China “is muscling into power across America’s underbelly.”