IT IS UNWISE TO CROSS CZAR VLADIMIR: Popular Russian TV series disappears from streaming service after its lead actress speaks out against war. “‘Olga,’ a popular Russian TV series whose last season was released in May, has been removed from the site of the channel that aired it, as well as from the channel’s streaming service, just weeks after the show’s star, actress Olga Troyanova, spoke out against the invasion of Ukraine. The show is considered to be one of TNT’s most successful shows.”

At least Troyanova hasn’t been defenestrated or poisoned — yet?