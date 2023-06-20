UK TYCOON MISSING ON TITANIC SUB IS ADVENTURE ADDICT:

British aviation tycoon Hamish Harding, one of five people aboard a missing Titanic diving vessel, is no stranger to daredevil antics — and has three Guinness world records to his name.

The United Arab Emirates-based Harding, 58, is the wealthy founder of Action Aviation, a company that buys and sells aircraft with offices in Dubai and London’s Stansted airport.

Some UK media described the father of two as a billionaire, in reports about the disappearance of the exploration submersible when it dived to tour the Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic.

Forbes magazine does not list him in its billionaires’ club. However, Harding is certainly wealthy enough to indulge in costly derring-do.

A year ago, he became a space tourist through Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin company.