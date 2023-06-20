PETER HOTEZ AND HIS MEDIA CHUMS SHOULD BLAME THEMSELVES FOR RFK JR.’S RISE:

Hotez and his media allies appear to believe solely in the echo chamber of cable news, and not the unclean alternative media universe that Rogan dominates. The more RFK is censored — as he has been on YouTube recently — the more traction he will gain and the bigger problem he will become for a DNC establishment already sweating a bit over an unpopular eighty-year-old, part-time president.

That Hotez believes RFK and Joe Rogan are conspiracy theorists, but Joy Reid (on whose show he has appeared) is not, is of itself very telling and political in nature. And it’s here that Hotez undermines his own expertise and shows his agenda is more about peddling the same talking points than about debunking disinformation. Hotez and his media allies only have themselves to blame for the prevailing media environment and RFK’s rise.