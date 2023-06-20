SEEMS MORE LIKE MILLIONS OF DEMOCRATS HAVE A PROBLEM: RFK Jr. has a big primary problem: Democrats like Joe Biden. “For Biden to start dropping, Democrats would have to stop thinking he’s doing a good job as president. Biden’s approval rating among Democrats in a Quinnipiac University poll released last week was 84%. Just 16% either disapproved (13%) or didn’t hold a view (3%).There is no precedent – at least since World War II – of an incumbent president losing a contested state primary while polling above 70% nationally within his party.”