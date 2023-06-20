ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: ‘How can you identify as a cat when you’re a girl?’

It’s a seemingly innocent question. Certainly, it is one that you might expect a 13-year-old student to ask if one of their fellow students declared that she was, in fact, a cat.

Young children, whatever else they might be, are not cats. Nor unicorns. Nor space aliens, right? However unique we all might be, being grounded in a basic reality is a requirement for life itself. If you believe you are a rock and insist you don’t need food, you are not only wrong but soon to be dead. Feed the person, not the delusion.

Still, in these ideologically charged times, suggesting to one’s classmate that their unique view of the universe is out of sync with, well, the universe is “despicable.” Despicable means “deserving of hatred or contempt.”

Hatred.

That is the lesson that a Church of England teacher at Rye College in East Sussex imparted to her students last week, as she chastised students for not embracing her lesson on Diversity and Inclusion.