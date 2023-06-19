HEH: ‘The Most Flattering Hit Piece I Ever Read:’ Kayleigh McEnany Flips the Script on WaPo Article About Casey DeSantis.

“She’s unstoppable. She’s smart, she’s strong, she’s accomplished, and she’s conservative, so she will be attacked. I read every word of this hit piece last night — it was in The Washington Post — it was north of 5,000 words, and the animating themes were this: They love being around each other — Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis — they’re private, and when he was in Congress, he would leave at — if the vote was at noon —he’d be on his way to the airport at 12:06 because he wanted to see his family. Sounds like a great marriage to me!

“And then the other complaint about Ron DeSantis was this: there were three things he liked to talk about with his staff — The Constitution, baseball and golf. I mean, OK, why is this bad? So, my takeaway from this is, this is the most flattering hit piece I have ever read. And if this is the worse thing they have on the DeSantises, wow, what great family! Role model family, I would say.”