JUNETEENTH ISN’T ‘WOKE.’ IT’S AS AMERICAN AS APPLE PIE.
Flashback: We Need More Juneteenths: Anything that gets the federal government to stop ‘working.’
JUNETEENTH ISN’T ‘WOKE.’ IT’S AS AMERICAN AS APPLE PIE.
Flashback: We Need More Juneteenths: Anything that gets the federal government to stop ‘working.’
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.