BLUE CITY BLUES: The Retreat from San Francisco Continues.

The FT’s article is accompanied by a chart which shows that hotel revenues per room are down slightly over 30 percent (May 2023 versus May 2019) in San Francisco. The only other city on the chart showing a fall is Chicago (down just under five percent). Revenues in Los Angeles are up around 10 percent, slightly ahead of New York City. Declining tourist traffic from China is a part of the story in San Francisco, but, clearly, only a part.

As Tabby Kinder, the writer of the FT’s report notes, in the city’s financial district, some office towers have been changing hands at a quarter of the price at which they were being marketed “three years ago” (presumably that’s a reference to pre-Covid prices). Potential bargain hunters evidently don’t have much confidence in their ability to price in how much further the sell-off has to go. There’s an old adage in financial markets that you shouldn’t try to catch a falling knife (meaning that a sudden decline in a security’s price does not necessarily mean that it’s cheap) and real-estate investors seem to be looking at San Francisco and seeing a lot of falling knives. They may well be right.