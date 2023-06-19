NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: AMC abruptly cancels film documenting journey of detransitioners after backlash.

“No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care” shares the stories of five young detransitioners and insight from a dozen medical experts on the “harm” being posed by health care providers pushing transitions. Producers of the film claim AMC shelved screenings scheduled to begin June 21 after intense pressure from a group called the Queer Trans Project, which did not have access to view the full documentary.

Have they never heard of the Streisand Effect?