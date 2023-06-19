UM: Moscow bizarrely claims US plans to drop mosquitos with malaria onto Russian troops.

Lieutenant-general Igor Kirillov, head of Vladimir Putin’s Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops, bizarrely said the aim is to infect soldiers so they become ill or even die.

Previously, when Russia has made outlandish claims about the West or Ukraine, it means they plan to do that particular thing themselves.

Lieutenant-general Kirillov said: ‘The flooding of Kherson region planned by the Kyiv regime can complicate the situation, including with regard to arbovirus infections.

‘After a drop in the water level, it is possible to form foci of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, primarily West Nile fever.

‘The high technical level of US preparedness for the use of infected vectors is evidenced by a patent for a drone designed to spread infected mosquitoes in the air.’