I HAD BEEN ASSURED THIS KIND OF THING WAS NEVER DONE TO MINORS: Lawyer for detransitioning woman, 18, who had surgery aged 13 slams doctors at Kaiser Permanente – and says kids should be informed they could outgrow their gender dysphoria. “Lovdahl was just 12 and when she began to transition from female to male with the help of four Bay Area Medical professionals in 2017 – a decision she quickly came to regret just a few years later.”

Plus: “Now 18, Kayla Lovdahl is suing the medical professionals responsible for her transition more than five years ago – claiming doctors spent just 75 minutes vetting her before setting out on the life-altering ordeal.”