UNEXPEDTEDLY! The Critical Drinker on The Flash — “A Hot Mess” (Video).

Last year, one of Steven Crowder’s co-bloggers noted: Variety Shames Ezra Miller’s Alleged Victim Because She Used the Wrong Pronouns for Ezra… Who Attacked Her:

Ezra Miller is a terrible person, and Variety is very careful to make sure this garbage person isn’t offended by using the wrong pronouns. So much so, they shamed a woman who Ezra ATTACKED for using the wrong pronouns.

Ezra Miller identifies as non-binary. A family in North Dakota identifies him as a pedo grooming their daughter. The woman he choked in Iceland identifies as a woman who Ezra Miller CHOKED AND ATTACKED and was sharing her exclusive story with Variety. The magazine was very careful to make sure we knew the woman who was being choked by a dude wasn’t enlightened enough to know the dude looks like a non-binary.

“At the time of the interview, it was unclear whether the woman was aware Miller uses they/them pronouns.”

Riiiiight. Or, maybe, the woman who Ezra attacked didn’t give a shit as she was describing Ezra attacking her. That could be it, too. She wasn’t confused. A dude attacked her, and she identified him as a dude.