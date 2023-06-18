K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: This 17-year-old high schooler was a model student. Only problem was that she was actually 28 years old.

Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, 28, enrolled in Hahnville High School in June 2022 and attended the entire 2022-2023 school year, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

School officials notified the sheriff’s office in May they had received a tip that a student on record as being 17 was in fact an adult in her mid-20s, the release said.