JON GABRIEL: Ron DeSantis finally has Donald Trump on the defensive. Keep it up.

Trump mouthpiece Alex Bruesewitz tweeted, “No statement from DeSanctimonious today. Coward!”

Turning Point USA head Charlie Kirk took to Twitter, as well. “Every ‘Republican’ running for President should suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support …. show solidarty [sic] or we will mark you as part of the oppsition [sic].”

For his part, DeSantis criticized the “weaponization of federal law enforcement” and the “uneven application of the law.”

Needless to say, he didn’t suspend his campaign.

Still, even GOP Trump skeptics criticized DeSantis for only obliquely commenting on his legal troubles, insisting the governor stop “pulling his punches.”

But DeSantis has a very good reason not to focus all his energies on the Orange One. Being a former Naval officer, he understands something called the OODA Loop.