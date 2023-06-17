TYLER O’NEIL: Tim Scott Eviscerates Attack on Moms Who Want Education to Focus on ‘ABCs, Not CRT.’
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is running for president, defended Moms for Liberty and condemned the Southern Poverty Law Center for using “race as a weapon*” in putting the parental rights group on a map with Ku Klux Klan chapters.
“The provocative history of race in this country should not be weaponized against moms who simply want their kids to be educated and not indoctrinated,” Scott, a black man who grew up in the aftermath of segregation, told The Daily Signal in a phone interview Thursday.
The South Carolina Republican condemned the SPLC for “weaponizing their powerful position historically to attack their political enemies.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center last week put Moms for Liberty—a diverse group of parents across the country who oppose COVID-19 mandates, critical race theory, sexually explicit books in school libraries, and transgender ideology in schools—on its “hate map,” listing the group alongside KKK chapters.
* To be fair, that’s not the only weapon the SPLC deploys: SPLC Lawyer Arrested in Atlanta Molotov Cocktail Riot, Faces Terrorism Charges.