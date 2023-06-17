Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is running for president, defended Moms for Liberty and condemned the Southern Poverty Law Center for using “race as a weapon*” in putting the parental rights group on a map with Ku Klux Klan chapters.

“The provocative history of race in this country should not be weaponized against moms who simply want their kids to be educated and not indoctrinated,” Scott, a black man who grew up in the aftermath of segregation, told The Daily Signal in a phone interview Thursday.

The South Carolina Republican condemned the SPLC for “weaponizing their powerful position historically to attack their political enemies.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center last week put Moms for Liberty—a diverse group of parents across the country who oppose COVID-19 mandates, critical race theory, sexually explicit books in school libraries, and transgender ideology in schools—on its “hate map,” listing the group alongside KKK chapters.