WHAT WHERE THEY EXPECTING? Talk about posting your “L’s”. The Guardian is reporting that smug liberals (well, no, The Guardian would never say that) in Michigan celebrated as their city attracted international attention for becoming the first in the United States to elect a Muslim-majority city council. And on Pride Week, that city council has quite openly — even proudly — passed legislation banning Pride flags from being flown on city property.

Gee, who would’ve seen that coming?

“There’s a sense of betrayal,” said former mayor Karen Majewski. “We supported you when you were threatened, and now our rights are threatened, and you’re the one doing the threatening.” Mayor Amer Ghalib, 43, who was elected in 2021 with 67% of the vote to become the nation’s first Yemeni American mayor, told the Guardian on Thursday he tries to govern fairly for everyone, but said LGBTQ+ supporters had stoked tension by “forcing their agendas on others.”

All animals are equal.

Some animals are more equal than others.