TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Babbling Biden tells Connecticut crowd ‘God save the queen, man’ at end of baffling speech where he joked about being 110 and said ‘don’t make me a dog-faced lying pony soldier.’

And he’s been watching too many crime dramas:

Biden: “Down in Philadelphia and New York, areas I know well, like up here, you’d see a truck pull up, pull to the curb and selling weapons, selling guns, selling AR-15s.” pic.twitter.com/KDdt1ViFlR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2023

