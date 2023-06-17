TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Babbling Biden tells Connecticut crowd ‘God save the queen, man’ at end of baffling speech where he joked about being 110 and said ‘don’t make me a dog-faced lying pony soldier.’
And he’s been watching too many crime dramas:
Biden: “Down in Philadelphia and New York, areas I know well, like up here, you’d see a truck pull up, pull to the curb and selling weapons, selling guns, selling AR-15s.”
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2023
Related:
Tucker Carlson tongue-in-cheek just last night:
"If Joe Biden ever developed some profound physical or medical problem that was obvious to everyone, the media would say something. This is not North Korea. We don't have State Media here… It's not like they would cover it up!" pic.twitter.com/xHXZnYXg0l
— Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) June 16, 2023