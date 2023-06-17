REP. DAN CRENSHAW CORNERS FAR-LEFT YALE PROFESSOR FOR NOT HAVING SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE ON GENDER-TRANSITIONING CARE FOR MINORS:

On Wednesday at a hearing for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Representative Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) blasted a far-left witness for her inability to cite even a single medical study that proved her bogus claim of transgender surgeries benefiting minors.

The Lone Star State Representative spoke with Yale School of Medicine assistant professor Meredith McNamara about a proposal to withdraw funding from hospitals that provide any gender-transitioning treatments to minors. The far-left university staff member found a problem with the idea and was at the hearing to speak against such a move.