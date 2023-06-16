JAW, JAW IS BETTER THAN WAR, WAR: African Leaders Bring Peace Proposal to Ukraine as Kyiv and Moscow Vie for Support.

African leaders arrived Friday in Ukraine on a mission to help broker an end to the war, as both Moscow and Kyiv court the developing world for support.

The presidents of South Africa, Zambia, Senegal and the Comoros began the first leg of their trip with a visit to the site of a mass grave of Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian troops in the town of Bucha.

The African leaders—accompanied by Egypt’s prime minister and senior officials from the Republic of Congo and Uganda—were due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv later Friday before traveling on to St. Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

African officials and others involved in the mission have kept expectations low for any major breakthroughs resulting from the talks led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.