JERRY, JUST REMEMBER. IT’S NOT A LIE IF YOU BELIEVE IT: Biden White House to Screen Disney’s Fake News Film ‘Flamin’ Hot.’

The Mexican immigrant turned Frito-Lay executive also knows our hunger for rags-to-riches stories.

[Richard] Montañez claimed he invented the infamous Flamin’ Hot Cheeto that revolutionized the snacking industry. Now, Hulu and Disney+ are sharing the screen adaptation of that narrative, dubbed appropriately enough “Flamin’ Hot.”

There’s just one problem. It appears Montañez made the crucial part of the story up from whole cloth.

The Los Angeles Times did a thorough investigation into who created the Flamin’ Hot chip, and it determined it wasn’t Montañez.

The article’s blunt headline on the matter speaks volumes.

The man who didn’t invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

The details are even more damning.

Montañez didn’t invent Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, according to interviews with more than a dozen former Frito-Lay employees, the archival record and Frito-Lay itself.

Frito-Lay, which would love to support his story for marketing purposes, categorically denied his involvement with a diplomatic caveat.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate Richard,” the statement continued, “but the facts do not support the urban legend.”

It’s Fake News, the movie, yet it snagged the attention of a political team that has turned lying into an art form.

The Biden White House.

The Bidens will host a screening of “Flamin’ Hot” on the White House’s South Lawn. They’ll watch the movie alongside the film’s cast and crew, including director and progressive activist Eva Longoria and “Latino community leaders.”