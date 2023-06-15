KAROL MARKOWICZ: Impeach Becerra for saying masking 2-year-olds was fine.

In fact, while masking children was particularly egregious, there’s no evidence that having anyone mask, at any time, saved any lives.

A scientific review published in February by the respected Cochrane Library, “the leading database for systematic reviews in health care,” compared a variety of studies on masking to fight not only COVID-19 but a range of flu-like and respiratory illnesses.

The conclusion: Masks — yes, even N95s — provided “little to no difference” in contracting these viruses.

There are people still walking around masked and, worse, masking their children, who simply don’t know they were led to believe a lie.

To watch the HHS secretary and a far-left congressman continue to push a damaging health policy we all know didn’t work, even today, should be a wake-up call to everyone.

It’s the middle of 2023. The pandemic is in the rearview.

You don’t want to be reading about COVID. I don’t want to be writing about COVID.

But there’s no other way to interpret these comments than that those in power have not learned any lessons.