KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The DeSantis/Newsom Gubernatorial Throwdown Is a Welcome Distraction. “What’s happening in California is truly tragic. It remains one of the most physically beautiful places on Earth. It was once a land of great promise for people seeking any number of variations of the American Dream. Only Democrats could ruin something so grand. They did it rather quickly too.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.