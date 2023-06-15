MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Ron DeSantis Calls Gavin Newsom Out. “California was probably the height of opportunity for middle-class Americans for many, many decades. In this country… people were drawn to there, and yet he’s the first governor that’s overseen a massive exodus out of California.”
