IRREDENTISM: Russian State TV Presenter Just Said The Quiet Part Out Loud.

Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov appeared to lament the break up of the Soviet Union during a recent broadcast.

The anchor of an evening show on the Russia 1 state TV channel that bears his name, Solovyov has repeatedly framed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a proxy battle between Moscow and the West. His rhetoric includes calling for missile strikes on countries supporting Kyiv, as well as decrying Ukraine and the West that supports it as “satanic.”

But during his radio show Full Contact, he seemed to hanker for a Cold War world, according to a video tweeted by Ukrainian internal affairs adviser Anton Gerashchenko.

“Give back the territory,” Soloyvov said, “give back the Soviet Union its territory.”