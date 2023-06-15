SOMEBODY NEEDS A VISIT TO ROOM 101*: 86-year-old returns George Orwell’s “1984” to library 65 years late, saying it needs to be read “more than ever.”
* Not to be confused with Room 102:
SOMEBODY NEEDS A VISIT TO ROOM 101*: 86-year-old returns George Orwell’s “1984” to library 65 years late, saying it needs to be read “more than ever.”
* Not to be confused with Room 102:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.