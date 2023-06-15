HOW IT STARTED: New gaffe: Obama hails America’s historic building of ‘the Intercontinental Railroad.’

—The Los Angeles Times, September 23rd, 2011.

How it’s going:

BIDEN: "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean…

I'm going off-script. I'm gonna get in trouble." pic.twitter.com/M6GHT0dS8y

— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2023