FAIL, BRITANNIA: UK motorists warned of wearing jeans this summer or risk £1,000 fine and licence points.

Experts are warning drivers that they could be handed fines based on the clothes they wear when at the wheel.

When driving, motorists should have full control of the car at all times and should be paying attention to the road ahead of them.

One problem item of clothing could be long, flowy sundresses, as well as baggier bootcut jeans, with the excess material potentially inhibiting the ability to drive.

…

He said: “If you wear inappropriate clothing that restricts manoeuvring correctly, you could find yourself with a £100 on-the-spot fine and three penalty points on your licence for careless driving.