BRINGING NEW MEANING TO THE PHRASE, “THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE:” Penn State professor Themis Matsoukas accused of performing sexual acts with his dog: ‘I do it to blow off steam.’

A longtime and award-winning Penn State professor allegedly performed sexual acts with his dog in sickening displays that were captured on a state forest trail camera.

Themis Matsoukas, 64, was charged Tuesday after he was allegedly caught earlier this year naked from the waist down — except for socks and shoes — committing the perverted sex acts with his collie near bathrooms at Rothrock State Forest in Pennsylvania, according to reports.

Matsoukas, who is on leave from the university, was identified through a North Face backpack he was carrying from an incident in April and also May, according to a criminal complaint cited by the Centre Daily Times.

He allegedly tried to record himself performing the lewd acts with an electronic tablet, according to the trail cam footage, Fox 43 reported.

After Matsoukas was identified as the possible suspect, rangers from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources searched his home earlier this month and he went into a panic, the complaint reportedly states.