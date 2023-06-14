AND NOW FOR SOME ACTUAL SCIENCE: Critical social justice ruins science and ‘hurts everyone.’

“The politicization of science — the infusion of ideology into the scientific enterprise — threatens the ability of science to serve humanity,” chemistry professor Anna Krylov and statistician Jay Tanzman wrote in a paper published Monday to Heterodox STEM.

“Today, the greatest such threat comes from a set of ideological viewpoints collectively referred to as Critical Social Justice,” Krylov and Tanzman continued.

The paper was originally presented at the symposium Perils for Science in Democracies and Authoritarian Countries at the Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Beer Sheva, Israel in January of this year.

The ideology of “critical social justice” is rooted in “Marxism and postmodernism,” they wrote.

“It fundamentally conflicts with the liberal Enlightenment,” which include “ideas that have made the world healthier, wealthier, better educated, and in many ways more tolerant and less violent that it has ever been,” they continued.