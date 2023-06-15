KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: GOP Squish Caucus Saves Evil Adam Schiff From Being Censured. “Good news today gang — we’re not leading with Trump or Pride. In fact, we get to return to a topic that unites us all: going off on the idiot squish Republicans who aid and abet the Democrats’ efforts to destroy the country. You know, the gang that takes the line, ‘With friends like these, who needs enemies?’ as a personal challenge.”