KRUISER: Trump Is Just the Tip of the Dems’ Rogue Law Enforcement Harassment Iceberg. “I’m not one given to existential crisis panics, but it’s safe to say that I am now at least ‘existential crisis adjacent.’ Joe Biden has been in office for only two-and-a-half years, but it feels like the Left has done a century’s worth of damage to the Republic in that time. We don’t want to live in the horror show that would be a second Biden/Harris term.”