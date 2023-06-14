COLD WAR II: China likely sending military personnel into US, Homeland chair says.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., on Wednesday said China is likely sending military personnel into the United States across the southern border.

At a press conference announcing an investigation into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Green said there are “Chinese Nationals, many of whom are military-aged men” with ties to the Chinese Communist Party who have crossed the southern border and been released into the United States.

“We have no idea who these people are and it’s very likely, using Russia’s template of sending military personnel into Ukraine, China is doing the same in the United States,” Green also said.