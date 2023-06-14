HEH: Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer to GOP Lawmakers: Boycott Fox.

Tucker Carlson’s lawyer Harmeet Dhillon has ended her appearances on Fox News and is urging Republican lawmakers to do the same.

The move comes after Fox sent a cease-and-desist letter to Carlson after his second episode of “Tucker on Twitter.” Carlson took his show to the social media platform after being taken off the air by Fox earlier this year.

Dhillon tweeted on Monday:

For all the friends who have been asking “why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?” — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me. And I feel for my friends working at the network which has clearly caved into pressure from some quarter to silence @TuckerCarlson. What you are seeing on Fox today is a censored version of the news. Keep that in mind as you make your viewing and your commenting choices.”