OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: Pond scum publicly angers algae advocate slinging speciesist seaweed slur.

The Expert™, English naturalist (he’s a natural something, I’ll give you that) Chris Packham, immediately fell into a state of triggered and offended Karenism, as he chided interviewer Amol Rajan to “mind his language.”

Over SEAWEED?! *blink* Indeed.

Extraordinary. And to Rajan’s eternal shame, he stopped everything and abjectly groveled in remorse for so egregious a faux-pas.

…A BBC anchor profusely apologized after an environmentalist corrected him on-air Friday for using the offensive term “seaweed” when referring to “marine algae.” English naturalist Chris Packham asked Radio 4 “Today” host Amol Rajan to not use the common nickname when talking about the ocean plant that has recently swamped a beach on the southwestern coast of the UK. “I’ll politely last ask you to mind your language. Can we call it marine algae rather than seaweed? The weed word puts it at an immediate disadvantage, doesn’t it?” Packham, who presents the BBC show “Springwatch,” said. Rajan interrupted his guest to extend his apologies. “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. And that’s important because I actually looked it up and I still got it wrong,” the host said.

Mr. Priss Packard was a guest on the program because “noisome” – which is a polite English way of saying “stinks to the high Heavens in a nauseating, gag-inducing manner,” or what any Yankees fan thinks of Boston, same-same – masses of the seaweed/algae had been washing up on English beaches, rendering them basically uninhabitable. The Expert™ was invited on for the segment ostensibly to enlighten people who’d had their sun and sand hopes dashed about what it was, why these things happen, and, I’d imagine, how long such events last. Simple informational fluff piece.

But, no.

He gave a priggish “suck it up, peasants” speech, followed by the climate version of what we used to call the “There are starving children in Biafra, so eat your damn oatmeal” pathos appeal.