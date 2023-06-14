PAULA BOLYARD: Say Goodbye to the America We Love. “Over the last week, we’ve seen the weaponization of the Department of ‘Justice’ in its ugliest form. It’s breathtaking to see the lengths the Biden administration will go to in order to stop his enemies. And make no mistake: You are his enemy.”
