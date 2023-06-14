RICHARD FERNANDEZ: The Missing Source of the Virus Was a Man. “Even with the cat out of the bag, Forbes notes that, shockingly, laboratories are still performing gain-of-function research on viruses more dangerous than Covid-19. ‘Whatever rationales proponents come up with for this kind of activity — Dr. Anthony Fauci has long been a powerful supporter — enhancing viruses in such ways is a mortal threat to humanity. Accidents are inevitable, yet gain-of-function research is growing with little effective oversight.'”