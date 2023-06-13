FINALLY: Topless trans guests reveal systemic inequality at the White House.

Conservative commentator Dana Loesch was quick to attack [Rose] Montoya. “This is the White House, not a hookers-n-blow photo from Hunter’s laptop, it was the Pride party on the White House lawn two days ago hosted by Joe,” Loesch tweeted. “They also didn’t hang the American flag right according to code.”

The White House criticized Montoya’s conduct. “This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” a spokesperson told the Messenger. “It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance… Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

In a video she posted Monday night, Montoya defended her topless antics, saying that she was not trying to be vulgar but simply living in joy. Montoya also claimed it is legal to go topless in the District of Columbia and that she is a supporter of the free the nipple movement. “Why is my chest now deemed illegal when I show it off, however before I came out as trans, it was not,” she asked?

Cockburn has to agree with Montoya on this one. How is it fine for a trans man to expose his nipples at the White House lawn, yet a trans woman must cup them in her hands? Clearly we are still years from true equality.