ELLIOT PAGE GROOMED AND SEXUALLY ABUSED BY TWO MEN AND WOMAN AS A TEEN:

The actor, 36, came out as homosexual in February 2014 before his gender transition in December 2020, and said he was groomed by a director at the start of his career before being targeted by other abusers around 2005 when he made a film called ‘Hard Candy ‘ – ironically about a 14-year-old female vigilante’s trapping and torture of a man whom she suspects of being a sexual predator.

Elliot, formerly known as Ellen Page, told The Guardian the director who groomed him took him to dinner, stroked his thigh under the table and told him: “You have to make the move, I can’t.”

Just before he turned 18, Elliot said he was also targeted by members of the ‘Hard Candy’ production team.

He said in his newly released memoir ‘Pageboy’ about one apparently funny and kind man who drove him home before he forced himself on the actor: “His voice sweet, his hands on my shoulders, he guided me to the bedroom.

“I went stiff. Unsure what to do as he stood tall and removed his glasses. He laid me down on the bed.”

Elliot was told by the man he wanted to perform a sex act on the actor, which he said left him feeling numb.

He added in his autobiography: “I froze. After it was over, he tried to stay in the bed with me. I had thawed marginally and told him he couldn’t, to get out.”