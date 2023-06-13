NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Burisma Founder Who Allegedly Bribed Joe and Hunter Biden Is a Russian Asset. “The US intelligence community has a high degree of confidence in their assessment of Zlochevsky as SVR. This is not a new assessment; the intelligence community under Obama knew this, and Obama was briefed on it. Joe Biden and Victoria Nuland were briefed as well.”
