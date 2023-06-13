POLL: Opposition to men in women’s sports is on the rise.

69% of Americans believe that athletes should play against athletes of their own sex, regardless of transgender identification.

Only 26% of respondents said that transgender individuals should be allowed to compete with opposite-sex athletes.

This poll shows a considerable change in public opinion in just two years. The same poll conducted by Gallup in 2021 found that 62% of Americans felt that sports should be divided by biological sex.