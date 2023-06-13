THEY’RE PUNISHING THEIR FANS FOR BEING THEIR FANS: Woke Marvel Eliminates The Punisher Due To ‘Problematic’ Conservative Fan Base. “The goal is relatively obvious – To erase competing ideals and viewpoints while saturating the market with only one political vision; a woke vision. It’s called social engineering, and anyone who claims this is not happening in the US today is gaslighting.”
