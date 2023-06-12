GOODER AND HARDER, SAN FRAN: Westfield giving up S.F. mall in wake of Nordstrom closure, plunging sales and foot traffic.
Westfield is giving up its namesake San Francisco mall in the wake of Nordstrom’s planned closure, surrendering the city’s biggest shopping center to its lender after foot traffic and sales plunged during the pandemic.
The company stopped making payments on a $558 million loan, and Westfield and its partner, Brookfield Properties, started the process of transferring control of the mall at 865 Market St. this month.