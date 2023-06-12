ALEXANDER BUTTERFIELD, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Senator Grassley stated on the Senate floor that he has read the unredacted 1023 in the Biden family business case, and it says that the Burisma executive who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden says he has audio recordings of his conversations with them.
