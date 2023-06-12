BYRON YORK: Courage, Pride, and the Biden White House. “What was going on? Shouldn’t there be some sort of internal balance in a White House so that the president of the U.S. does not heap more praise on the attendees of a ‘Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Pride Month’ gathering than on the Americans who stormed the beaches at Normandy? Shouldn’t there be some sort of governor who keeps the hyperbole machine from running out of control? Shouldn’t there be some sense of proportion?”

And the US military wonders why it has a recruiting problem.