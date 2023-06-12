TEXAS: State passes new law that will require electric car owners to pay $200 every year.

The law, which will take effect on Sept. 1, will also require new electric vehicle (EV) owners to pay a one-time fee of $400 to register their cars in addition to the $200 yearly toll.

The aim of the new law is to recuperate some of the tax money the state has lost through EV owners not purchasing pricey gasoline.

For example, since a Tesla doesn’t run on gas, its owner won’t pay the typical taxes that the owner of a gas-fueled car does when stopping at the pump.

Texas uses these fees for road and highway repairs and sometimes for school improvement.