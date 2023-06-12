WATCH: Kevin McCarthy Absolutely Decimates a CNN Reporter Over the Network’s Hypocrisy. “McCarthy’s point on the matter is simple. If it’s okay for CNN to hire and retain people like [Andrew] McCabe, who provable broke the law and leaked classified information, then why is it out of bounds for him to defend Trump from what is obviously further weaponization of the legal system? This is how you handle the media. You don’t accept their premise, and you don’t allow them to narrow the debate. If CNN wants to talk about this subject, let’s talk about it. As McCarthy showed, it won’t go well for them.”