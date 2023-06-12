ROBERT HEINLEIN, CALL YOUR OFFICE! US military offers immigrants fast track to citizenship in effort to boost recruiting.

The United States military recently launched a new program to boost recruiting by offering a fast track to citizenship for legal immigrants who enlist.

The Army, Air Force, and Navy reported that they would likely be unable to meet their yearly recruiting goals. Last year, the Army missed its recruiting goal by 25%.

Additionally, only 20% of U.S. individuals meet the physical, mental, and character requirements to join the military.

Officials report that low unemployment, fewer qualified people, and declining public confidence in the military are to blame for the recent recruiting shortfalls.

In an effort to enlist more service members, the Air Force started a new program this year that offers an accelerated path to citizenship for legal immigrants who join.

The Army relaunched a similar program in October, offering legal immigrants a fast track to naturalization for enlisting.