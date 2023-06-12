STACEY LENNOX: Why Is Fox News so Desperate to Silence Tucker Carlson? “So far, Carlson has put two videos on Twitter that have garnered well over 150 million views. By way of comparison, his cable news show drew an average of 3.3 million viewers for the first several months of 2023. Between Carlson’s reach on the platform and the recent experience of the Daily Wire’s documentary, What Is A Woman, Twitter has the potential to expand audiences for content creators. Musk demonstrated during the launch of Daily Wire’s film that counter-narrative views on important topics will not be censored.”

Those numbers have to be worrisome for Fox — and even more so for networks with even fewer viewers like MSNBC and CNN.