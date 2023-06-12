HMM: Is this why Tara Reade fled to Russia?

We received a response from Reade’s attorney, Dr. Levy. He provided us with a copy of a subpoena that Twitter’s Trust and Safety office received from a U.S. District Court in California in June of 2020. (The pdf file is attached.) The Justice Department was seeking all of Tara Reade’s personal information associated with her Twitter account. They believe this move by Twitter (pre-Musk) was meant to intimidate her.

Further, the attorney revealed to us that Reade had been in talks with Matt Gaetz of the House Weaponization of the Government Subcommittee as recently as May of this year. She was informed that her arrest could be “imminent.” A search is currently ongoing to see if INTERPOL has issued a Red Notice, allowing any nation to arrest her and extradite her. Reade has applied for asylum via the United Nations and awaits a response.